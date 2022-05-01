Left Menu

Andaman and Nicobar Islands become COVID-free again

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 01-05-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 10:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Andaman and Nicobar Islands became COVID-19 again as the lone patient was cured of the disease, a health bulletin said on Sunday.

One fresh infection was reported on April 23 and the patient was discharged on April 30.

There are now no active cases in the Union territory.

The coronavirus tally stood at 10,035, of whom 9,906 people have recovered while 129 patients have succumbed to the infection.

The administration has tested over 7.24 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.35 lakh people to date, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

