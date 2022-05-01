Left Menu

India reports 364 fewer COVID-19 cases, logs 3,324 new infections in last 24 hours

The daily COVID-19 cases in the country saw a dip as 3,324 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, 364 fewer than Saturday, taking the daily positivity rate to 0.71 per cent, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 10:58 IST
India reports 364 fewer COVID-19 cases, logs 3,324 new infections in last 24 hours
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The daily COVID-19 cases in the country saw a dip as 3,324 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, 364 fewer than Saturday, taking the daily positivity rate to 0.71 per cent, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday. India had reported 3,688 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The active caseload now stands at 19,092, which is 0.04 per cent of the total cases. A total of 2,876 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,25,36,253. The recovery rate is 98.74 per cent

The country reported 40 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death tally to 5,23,843. The weekly positivity rate stands at 0.68 per cent. As many as 4,71,087 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. A total of 83.79 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far.

As far as vaccination is concerned, 25,95,267 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered during this period. With this, the total number of vaccine jabs administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far went up to 1,89,17,69,346. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

