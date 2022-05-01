Left Menu

Beijing reports 350 COVID cases since April 22

Beijing has found 350 local COVID-19 cases since April 22 across 14 of the Chinese capital's 16 districts, a health official said on Sunday. (0700 GMT) on Sunday, the official told a news conference. Beijing has designated seven areas as high risk and 28 as medium risk, the official said.

Beijing has found 350 local COVID-19 cases since April 22 across 14 of the Chinese capital's 16 districts, a health official said on Sunday. The most populous district, Chaoyang, accounted for 143 of the infections, including 20 of the 55 cases detected in the city in the 24 hours to 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Sunday, the official told a news conference.

Beijing has designated seven areas as high risk and 28 as medium risk, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

