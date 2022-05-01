No fresh COVID-19 case reported in Ladakh

Ladakh's coronavirus tally remained unchanged at 28,246 as no new infection was reported in the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

With one more patient recovering from the infection during the same period, the number of active cases went down to three in Leh district, while Kargil district has already become coronavirus-free, the officials said.

According to officials, no virus-linked death took place on Saturday as the death toll from the pandemic also remained unchanged at 228 with 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil.

The number of recoveries has gone up to 28,015 in Ladakh, they said.

