Left Menu

Girl dies of 'food poisoning' in Kerala, 18 hospitalised

PTI | Kasaragod | Updated: 01-05-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 19:29 IST
Girl dies of 'food poisoning' in Kerala, 18 hospitalised
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old girl died and 18 others were hospitalised on Sunday due to suspected food poisoning after they ate Shawarma at an eatery here.

Devananda, a resident of Karivallor near here, died at the Kanhangad district hospital, while undergoing treatment, police said.

A case has been registered against the juice shop, which has been sealed following investigations.

Eighteen school students were admitted to the district hospital after they fell sick, but none of them are said to be in a serious condition.

''We are expecting more cases and have asked doctors and staff from other nearby medical institutions to be present at the Cheruvathur PHC and Neeleswaram Taluk hospitals. We plan to treat people with mild issues there and those with serious conditions will be shifted to the district hospital,'' District Medical Officer A V Ramdas told the media.

Meanwhile, Minister M V Govindan visited the students undergoing treatment at the hospital and said the state government will ensure that quality food is served in hotels across the state.

''The government will conduct inspections across the state to ensure that the food served at restaurants is of good quality,'' the minister said.

According to sources, the juice shop was situated near a Tuition centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022