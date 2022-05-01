Left Menu

MP logs 31 fresh cases, no death; active count 171

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-05-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 20:00 IST
  Country:
  India

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,41,491 on Sunday with 31 fresh cases, while no death linked to the infection occurred in the last 24 hours, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,735, he said, adding that the state's positivity rate stood at 0.3 per cent.

The recovery count increased by 10 to touch 10,30,585, leaving the state with 171 active cases, the official said.

On Saturday, the state had reported 46 infection cases and zero death. With 7,995 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 2,90,91,777, he added.

A government release said that 11,77,86,415 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,171 on Sunday.

The coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 10,41,491, new cases 31, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,30,585, active cases 171, number of tests so far 2,90,91,777.

