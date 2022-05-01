Left Menu

Gujarat reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 12,24,358

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-05-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 21:02 IST
Gujarat on Sunday reported 18 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 12,24,358, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,943, a state health department official said.

So far, 12,13,293 persons have been discharged post recovery, including nine during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 122, he added.

Vadodara accounted for 11 of the new cases, followed by five in Ahmedabad and one each in Gandhinagar and Rajkot, the official said.

A government release said 24,180 people were given COVID-19 vaccine jabs during the day, which took the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 10.78 crore.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continued to be coronavirus-free, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,358, new cases 18, death toll 10,943, discharged 12,13,293, active cases 122, people tested so far - figures not released.

