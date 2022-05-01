Left Menu

COVID-19: Six new cases in Chhattisgarh, no fresh fatality; active tally now 38

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-05-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 21:56 IST
COVID-19: Six new cases in Chhattisgarh, no fresh fatality; active tally now 38
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported six COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,52,274, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.49 per cent, he added.

The recovery count rose by three to touch 11,38,202, leaving the state with 38 active cases, he said.

No new coronavirus case was reported in 25 districts, while 16 districts did not have an active case as on Sunday, the official informed.

With 1,214 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,76,43,406, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,274, new cases 6, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,202, active cases 38, today tests 1,214, total tests 1,76,43,406.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022