Left Menu

Man administered anti-rabies vaccine instead of COVID-19 jab in UP

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 01-05-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 22:12 IST
Man administered anti-rabies vaccine instead of COVID-19 jab in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A COVID-19 vaccination staff member at a community health centre here 'accidentally' administered anti-rabies vaccine to a person, officials said on Sunday.

Shivam Jaiswal, a resident of Nayapurwa village, had been to the Phoolbehar CHC in the district on Saturday to get vaccinated against COVID-19. He learnt that he had been 'inadvertently' been inoculated with an anti-rabies dose only when he asked the medical staff to update his coronavirus vaccination certificate on CoWIN, the portal developed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as part of the country's vaccination drive.

Chief Medical Officer of Lakhimpur Kheri Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar said he has ordered an inquiry by nodal officer Dr VP Pant even as he said the dose Jaiswal received would serve as a ''precautionary dose against rabies''.

''There is no health hazard… it would serve as a precautionary dose for him against rabies,'' Dr Bhatnagar said ''The vaccination staff should have been alert and responsible,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022