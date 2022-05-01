Mumbai sees 92 COVID-19 cases, no death; 73 recoveries leave active tally at 628

Mumbai on Sunday reported 92 COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 10,59,914, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,563, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official.

Till now, 10,39,723 patients have been discharged post recovery, including 73 during the day, leaving the megapolis with 628 active cases, he added.

BMC data showed that the city's recovery rate was 98 per cent, while its caseload doubling time stood at 8,739 days.

With 7,856 samples examined on Sunday, the overall number of tests in the country;s financial capital went up to 1,69,02,618, as per civic data.

