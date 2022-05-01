Left Menu

Mumbai sees 92 COVID-19 cases, no death; 73 recoveries leave active tally at 628

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 22:43 IST
Mumbai sees 92 COVID-19 cases, no death; 73 recoveries leave active tally at 628
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Sunday reported 92 COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 10,59,914, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,563, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official.

Till now, 10,39,723 patients have been discharged post recovery, including 73 during the day, leaving the megapolis with 628 active cases, he added.

BMC data showed that the city's recovery rate was 98 per cent, while its caseload doubling time stood at 8,739 days.

With 7,856 samples examined on Sunday, the overall number of tests in the country;s financial capital went up to 1,69,02,618, as per civic data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
2
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global
4
During middle, old age seven hours of sleep is optimal: Research

During middle, old age seven hours of sleep is optimal: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022