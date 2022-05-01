1,485 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi; positivity rate 4.89 pc

Delhi reported 1,485 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the viral disease on Sunday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 4.89 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The new cases pushed the coronavirus infection tally in the national capital to 18,84,560, while the death toll stood at 26,175.

On Saturday, the city recorded 1,520 COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 5.10 per cent.

On Friday, it saw 1,607 COVID-19 cases and two deaths with a positivity rate of 5.28 per cent. The national capital logged 1,490 COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Thursday and the positivity rate was at 4.62 per cent.

A total of 30,398 Covid tests were conducted in the city on Saturday, as per the latest health bulletin.

With the national capital witnessing an uptick in coronavirus infections over the past few days, the number of active cases has now increased to 5,997 and that of containment zones has risen to 920, according to the data.

The hospitalisation rate has so far been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total active cases, the bulletin showed.

Currently, 154 COVID-19 patients are admitted in Delhi hospitals, while 4,358 people are recuperating in home-isolation, it said.

Of the 9,586 beds available for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals in the city, only 165 (1.72 per cent) are occupied, the data showed.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had last week said COVID-19 cases have increased in the capital but the situation is not serious as people are not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate is low.

He had attributed the low hospitalisation rate to vaccinations and naturally acquired immunity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)