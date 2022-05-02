Left Menu

China reports 7,822 new COVID cases on May 1, down from previous day

Mainland China had 217,452 confirmed infections by May 1, authorities said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-05-2022 06:56 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 06:56 IST
Mainland China reported 7,822 new COVID-19 cases on May 1, including 865 symptomatic cases and 6,957 asymptomatic infections, the National Health Commission said on Monday. That was down from 8,329 new cases a day earlier, of which 920 were symptomatic and 7,409 were asymptomatic.

There were 32 new deaths, all in the financial hub of Shanghai, taking the toll to 5,092. Mainland China had 217,452 confirmed infections by May 1, authorities said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

