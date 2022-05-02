Left Menu

No new case of COVID-19 detected in Pondy

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 02-05-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 17:44 IST
No new case of COVID-19 detected in Pondy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry did not report any fresh case of coronavirus in the last twenty-four hours ending 10 a.m on Monday.

The department of health tested 14 samples today and no new infection surfaced.

While one patient recovered during the last twenty-four hours, the overall active cases were eight and they were all in-home quarantine. The cumulative figure of COVID-19 cases in the union territory was 1,65,790 and the total recoveries were 1,63,820, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

There were no fresh fatalities and the toll remained at 1,962.

The Department of Health has examined so far 22,34,625 samples and found 18,79,458 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was zero while the fatality and recovery rates remained at 1.18 percent and 98.81 percent, respectively.

He said the health department has administered so far 16,87,570 doses which comprised 9,64,529 first doses, 7,02,417 second, and 20,624 booster doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
4
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022