Left Menu

Noida logs 66 new COVID-19 cases, active tally over 700

PTI | Noida | Updated: 02-05-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 21:46 IST
Noida logs 66 new COVID-19 cases, active tally over 700
  • Country:
  • India

Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday recorded 66 new cases of COVID-19, with the tally of active infections in the district staying over 700, official data showed.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, stood at 701, the Uttar Pradesh health department figures showed.

UP recorded 193 new COVID-19 cases on Monday while the number of active infections in the state reached 1,621, it showed.

According to official figures, 490 people have lost their lives in Gautam Buddh Nagar since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. In the wake of a rise in cases, the health department has urged residents to contact helpline number 1800492211 for any immediate COVID-19 related assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
4
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022