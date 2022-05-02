Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-05-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 22:35 IST
MP sees 23 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 190
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,41,514 on Monday after the detection of 23 cases, while the death toll stood unchanged at 10,735, an official said.

The positivity rate stood at 0.3 per cent, while the recovery count rose by three to touch 10,30,589, leaving the state with 190 active cases, he added.

With 7,514 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,90,99,291, he said.

A government release said 11,78,36,987 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 51,038 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,514, new cases 23, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,30,589, active cases 190, number of tests so far 2,90,99,291.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

