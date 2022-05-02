Left Menu

TN posts 40 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-05-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 22:52 IST
Tamil Nadu on Monday registered 40 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total positives to 34,54,019.

A total of 49 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 34.15 lakh so far.

The toll continues to remain 38,025 as no fresh fatality was reported in the state today. According to a bulletin here, the active cases stood at 505.

