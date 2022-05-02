Left Menu

Bengal reports 27 fresh COVID-19 cases, no death

West Bengal currently has 405 active coronavirus cases.Nineteen people recuperated from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the number of people cured of the disease in the state to 19,96,733, the bulletin said. At least 4,922 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the day, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 25,071,094, it said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 23:35 IST
Bengal reports 27 fresh COVID-19 cases, no death
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal on Monday reported 27 fresh COVID-19 cases, 26 less than the previous day, taking the tally to 20,18,340, a health department bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained at 21,202, with no death due to the infection registered during the day. One person had succumbed to the virus on Sunday. West Bengal currently has 405 active coronavirus cases.

Nineteen people recuperated from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the number of people cured of the disease in the state to 19,96,733, the bulletin said. At least 4,922 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the day, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 25,071,094, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
3
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia
4
Special Report: Press freedom under digital siege

Special Report: Press freedom under digital siege

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022