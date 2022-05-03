Vice President Harris tests negative for Covid-19, will return to in-person work Tuesday
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2022 00:25 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 00:25 IST
Vice President Kamala Harris has tested negative for Covid-19 on a rapid antigen test, her spokesperson Kirsten Allen said in a statement on Monday.
Harris will return to in-person work on Tuesday and will continue to wear a mask through the 10-day period under Centers for Disease Control guidelines, according to Allen. The White House announced Harris' positive result on last Tuesday.
