Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states are taking sides on abortion; Reaction to report on U.S. Supreme Court draft abortion decision and more

Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states are taking sides on abortion

If the U.S. Supreme Court votes to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, conservative states will have more confidence that their new limits on abortion will stand while liberal states will feel more urgency to protect and expand abortion rights. Here are some restrictions and protections state legislatures have taken up in 2022:

Reaction to report on U.S. Supreme Court draft abortion decision

A leaked initial draft majority opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, Politico reported on Monday. The unprecedented leak stunned Washington. It holds the potential to reshape the political landscape ahead of the U.S. midterm elections in November.

U.S. Supreme Court's potential shock move on abortion sends protesters onto Washington streets

Anti-abortion activists and pro-abortion supporters took to the streets of Washington on Tuesday after news that the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling which legalized abortion nationwide. A leaked initial draft majority opinion suggests the court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, Politico reported on Monday.

U.S. FDA declines to approve two more China-tested drugs

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration declined to approve two China-tested cancer treatments on Monday, saying one of the companies - Hutchmed Ltd - needs to test its drug for the U.S. population in a diverse multi-regional trial. This is the second time the U.S. regulator has declined to approve a drug that was tested mainly in China. In March, it declined to approve Eli Lilly and partner Innovent Biologics Inc's lung cancer drug that had been studied only in China.

Some in Shanghai come out for air as Beijing resumes mass COVID tests

Some of Shanghai's 25 million people came out for brief walks and grocery shopping on Tuesday after enduring more than a month under a COVID lockdown, while China's capital Beijing embarked on another round of mass testing to control a nascent outbreak. Social media posts showed Shanghai residents strolling in their suburbs, or queuing up at supermarkets that had been allowed to reopen. One picture showed two women carrying a pole with four bulky bags of groceries on their shoulders.

'Do something Democrats,' abortion rights supporters chant at U.S. Supreme Court

Hundreds of abortion rights supporters gathered in anger at the U.S. Supreme Court after an unprecedented leak showed a majority of justices poised to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Within hours of Politico's publication on Monday of an initial draft opinion that would overturn the landmark decision, a crowd was calling on Democrats in Congress to take action to protect access to abortion, while decrying a possible ruling that would take away what they see as a fundamental right.

Amazon to reimburse U.S. employees who travel for abortions, other treatments

Amazon.com Inc, the second-largest U.S. private employer, told its staff on Monday it will pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses annually for non-life-threatening medical treatments including abortions, according to a message seen by Reuters. The decision makes the online retailer the latest company after Citigroup Inc, Yelp Inc, and others to respond to Republican-backed state laws curbing abortion access, helping employees bypass them. It shows how companies are eager to retain and attract talent in locations that remain important to their operations despite legal changes impacting employees' health.

Explainer-Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision hinged on women's right to privacy

A leaked initial draft majority opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court will vote to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, Politico reported on Monday. Reuters was not able to confirm the authenticity of the draft. The Supreme Court and the White House declined to comment.

Costa Rica to roll out fourth COVID shot for some

Costa Rica will offer a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to the immunocompromised and to those over 50, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday. The fourth dose will be optional and can be applied three months after the third shot, said Dr. Roberto Arroba, secretary of the National Commission for Vaccination and Epidemiology at the Ministry of Health.

Hong Kong to further ease COVID curbs, bars to stay open until 2 a.m

Hong Kong will further ease COVID-19 restrictions, allowing bars to open until 2 a.m. and raising the number of diners permitted at a table to eight from four, as cases in the global financial hub continue to ease, leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday. Beaches and swimming pools would reopen from Thursday when restaurants could also cater to four more people at each table, Lam said at a regular news briefing.

