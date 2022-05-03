Jain gives ex-gratia of Rs 1 cr to family of doctor who died battling Covid

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain met the family members of Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, who died battling Covid, and provided an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore to them, officials said on Tuesday. Dr Kumar, who was a pediatrician at the Maharishi Valmiki Hospital, passed away on March 3, 2021. During the lockdown, Kumar extended his services to people living in the containment zone and home quarantine. Kumar got infected with COVID-19 while on duty. After being hospitalised for 10 days, he passed away.

In an official statement, Jain said, ''Even though the ex-gratia amount will not be able to compensate for the loss caused to the families, I hope that the family will get some help from this amount. ''Many corona warriors lost their lives while serving humanity and society. We heartily salute their hard work and their zeal to fight the pandemic.'' The Delhi government has so far given a 'Samman Rashi' of Rs 1 crore each to the families of 37 Covid warriors, who lost their lives due to the infection while serving the people during the pandemic, the official statement stated. Jain said that in order to serve the public amid the pandemic, doctors, nurses, and employees have provided 24 hour services for the treatment of patients, by keeping a distance from their families. ''The families of the corona warriors who lost their lives in the pandemic have been assured that the Delhi government is always with them to help them.

''We would like to express our gratitude to all our corona warriors who have served the people without caring about their lives,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)