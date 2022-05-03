Health News Roundup: At least 228 probable cases of child hepatitis so far: WHO; Leaked draft abortion ruling a major blow to Supreme Court, experts say and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

At least 228 probable cases of child hepatitis so far: WHO

A World Health Organization spokesperson said on Tuesday that it had received reports of at least 228 probable cases of child hepatitis with dozens more under investigation. "As of May 1, at least 228 probable cases were reported to WHO from 20 countries with over 50 additional cases under investigation," the WHO's Tarik Jasarevic told a Geneva press briefing.

Leaked draft abortion ruling a major blow to Supreme Court, experts say

The leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn the constitutional right to abortion is a major breach of confidentiality that has heightened the stakes in an already politically-charged case, experts say. Politico on Monday night published a draft majority opinion that it had obtained striking down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which guaranteed the right to abortion nationwide. It was a sign that the court's 6-3 conservative majority was ready to flex its muscle.

Bayer wins U.S. priority review of drug against metastatic prostate cancer

Bayer's Nubeqa drug won priority review status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as the German drugmaker seeks to widen the use of the prostate cancer drug from an early disease stage to metastatic cases. The priority status was granted as the U.S. regulatory body accepted Bayer's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the use of Nubeqa, jointly developed with Finnish drugmaker Orion, against metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, Bayer said in a statement on Tuesday.

U.S. Supreme Court's potential shock move on abortion sets Democrats scrambling

The bombshell draft U.S. Supreme Court decision suggesting the court may overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion sent Democrats scrambling on Tuesday, with lawmakers and activists looking for some way to head off the sweeping social change. California Governor Gavin Newsom said after Politico reported the draft decision, that his state will propose an amendment in the state's constitution to "enshrine the right to choose".

UK supports right for women to access safe, legal abortions, says PM's spokesman

Britain supports the right for women to have access to safe and legal abortions, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, after being asked about the possible move by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a decision legalizing abortion. "My understanding is this comes from a leaked document rather than an official decision and of course, as you'd expect, it's a matter for the U.S. courts in general," the spokesman told reporters.

Biogen CEO to step down; drugmaker plans further Aduhelm cost cuts

Biogen Inc's Chief Executive Officer Michel Vounatsos is stepping down, at a time the drugmaker is grappling with Medicare restricting coverage for its Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm to patients in clinical trials. Vounatsos, who will continue in his role until his successor is appointed, was named as the CEO in 2016 and has been at the helm as Biogen developed and launched several flagship drugs including spinal muscular atrophy drug Spinraza, multiple sclerosis drug Vumerity and most recently Aduhelm.

Some in Shanghai get out for a rare stroll; Beijing tightens COVID curbs

Some of Shanghai's 25 million people managed to get out on Tuesday for short walks and shopping after enduring more than a month under a COVID-19 lockdown, while China's capital, Beijing, focused on mass tests and said it would keep schools closed. Beijing is desperate to prevent an outbreak now numbering in the dozens of new cases a day from spiralling into a crisis like the one in Shanghai.

WHO to hold urgent meeting on Ukraine invasion's health impact

A World Health Organization spokesperson on Tuesday confirmed that its European region would hold a special meeting next week on the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on health and healthcare. "There will be a meeting on 10 May on the impact of war on Ukraine's health system," said Tarik Jasarevic at a Geneva press briefing.

Pfizer sticks to 2022 sales forecasts for COVID pill, vaccine

Pfizer Inc maintained sales forecasts for its COVID-19 products for the first time since launching its coronavirus vaccine, in a sign that the dizzying growth of the past few quarters has slowed. The company said it expects $22 billion in sales of its COVID pill Paxlovid this year, compared with analysts average expectation of $26.1 billion.

EU plans to cut unneeded medical tests with a data health plan

The European Commission wants to make health data easier to access for patients, medics, regulators, and researchers in a bid to improve diagnoses, cut unnecessary costs from duplication of medical tests and boost medical research, an EU document says. The document, seen by Reuters and to be published later on Tuesday, outlines the EU executive's plans for a European health data space which Brussels estimates would lead to large savings and economic gains of more than 10 billion euros ($10.51 billion) in 10 years.

