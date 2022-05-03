Left Menu

Covovax now available for children in India: Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of Indias coronavirus vaccine Covovax is now available for children across the country, company CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Tuesday. Official sources on Monday had said children aged 12 to 17 years could henceforth now get the Covovax at private centres with a dose costing Rs 900 plus GST, in addition to hospital service charge of Rs 150.

Serum Institute of India's coronavirus vaccine Covovax is now available for children across the country, company CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Tuesday. In a post on Twitter, he said Covovax, which has been developed by Novavax, ''is now available for children in India''. He further said, ''This is the only vaccine manufactured in India that is also sold in Europe and has an efficacy of > (more than) 90%.'' This is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''vision of providing yet another vaccine to protect our children'', Poonawalla said. Official sources on Monday had said children aged 12 to 17 years could henceforth now get the Covovax at private centres with a dose costing Rs 900 plus GST, in addition to hospital service charge of Rs 150. The move followed the recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) that the COVID-19 jab can be administered in the age group of 12-17 years. India's drug regulator had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28 last year and in the 12-17 age group, subject to certain conditions, on March 9. Currently, children aged 12 to 14 years are vaccinated with Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax, while those in the 15-18 age group are being administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin at government vaccination centres.

