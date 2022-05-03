Left Menu

TN logs 39 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-05-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 20:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu on Tuesday registered 39 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total positives to 34,54,058.

The cumulative recoveries went up to 34,15,545 including the 56 people who were discharged in the last 24 hours.

The toll continues to remain at 38,025 as no fresh fatality was reported in the state on Tuesday. Among those who tested positive today were 21 men and 18 women, a bulletin from the state health department said.

The active cases dipped to 488 from 505 a day ago.

Chennai accounted for the maximum of 24 new infections followed by Chengalpattu with 12 while Coimbatore recorded 2 cases, Kancheepuram reported one case, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

