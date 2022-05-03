Gujarat sees 12 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 108

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 12 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 12,24,386, while there was no addition to the death toll, which stood at 10,943, a state health department official said.

The recovery count increased by 15 to touch 12,13,335, leaving the state with an active caseload of 108, he said.

The new cases comprised 10 in Ahmedabad and two in Vadodara, the official added. A government release said 19,648 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the day, taking the overall number of doses administered so far to 10.79 crore.

The adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continued to be coronavirus-free, a local official informed.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,386, new cases 12, death toll 10,943, discharged 12,13,335, active cases 108, people tested so far - figures not released.

