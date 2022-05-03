1,414 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi; positivity rate drops to 5.97 pc

Delhi on Tuesday reported 1,414 COVID-19 cases, around 31 per cent more than a day ago, though the positivity rate came down to 5.97 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

One death occurred due to the disease.

With these new cases, the national capital's overall COVID-19 tally has increased to 18,87,050, while the death toll stands at 26,176.

Delhi had on Monday reported 1,076 cases with a positivity rate of 6.42 per cent. On Sunday, it saw 1,485 cases and no death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 4.89 per cent.

The city on Saturday recorded 1,520 COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 5.10 per cent. On Friday, it saw 1,607 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate was recorded at 5.28 per cent. A total of 23,694 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city on Monday, according to the latest health bulletin. There are 5,986 active cases in the city and the number containment zones has risen to 1,211, it stated.

However, the hospitalisation rate so far has been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total active cases, the bulletin stated.

Currently, 183 COVID-19 patients are admitted in Delhi hospitals, while 4,389 are recuperating in home isolation, it said.

Of the 9,590 beds available for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals, only 193 (2.01 per cent) are occupied, the data showed.

The spurt in COVID-19 cases and test positivity rate in Delhi over the last few weeks does not suggest the onset of a new wave, but people should keep basic mitigation measures in place to prevent the spread of the infection, experts said on Tuesday.

Eminent epidemiologist Dr Chandrakant Lahariya said the test positivity rate is stagnant and it means the infection is spreading at the same rate and there is no wave. There is a subtle change in the hospitalization rate which also proves that there is no wave, Lahariya said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had last week said COVID-19 cases have increased in the capital but the situation is not serious as people are not developing severe disease and hospitalisation rate is low.

He had attributed the low hospitalisation rate to vaccinations and naturally acquired immunity.

