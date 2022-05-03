Left Menu

Bengal reports 34 fresh COVID-19 cases

West Bengal on Tuesday reported 34 new cases of COVID-19, seven more than the previous day, taking the tally to 20,18,374, a health department bulletin said. Twenty-seven people recuperated from COVID-19 during the day, taking the number of people cured of the disease in the state to 19,96,760.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-05-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 23:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal on Tuesday reported 34 new cases of COVID-19, seven more than the previous day, taking the tally to 20,18,374, a health department bulletin said. The state's coronavirus death toll remained at 21,202 with no fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. Twenty-seven people recuperated from COVID-19 during the day, taking the number of people cured of the disease in the state to 19,96,760. West Bengal currently has 412 active coronavirus cases. As many as 8,069 samples were tested for COVID-19 since Monday, taking the number of such clinical examinations to 25,079,163.

