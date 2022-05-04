Number of hospital admissions very less, Covid situation not so serious at present: Jain

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the number of hospital admissions is still very less and the COVID-19 situation in the city is not so serious at present. Asked if restrictions are needed given the spike in cases, he told reporters at a press conference at the party office that the government is keeping an eye on the situation, and the current scenario doesn't warrant major restrictions. Delhi conducts a large number of tests. As the eligible population of Delhi has got vaccinated, the number of hospital admissions is very less despite the daily cases count in the 1,200-1,500 range in the last few days and the positivity rate standing in the bracket of five-six percent. ''We have reserved 10,000 beds in hospital for Covid cases, but less than 200 of those are occupied. So, this is satisfying. And the situation is not so serious at present,'' he said.

Delhi on Tuesday had reported 1,414 COVID-19 cases, around 31 percent more than a day ago, though the positivity rate came down to 5.97 percent, according to data shared by the city health department. One death occurred due to the disease. With those cases, the national capital's overall COVID-19 tally has increased to 18,87,050, while the death toll stands at 26,176. Delhi had on Monday reported 1,076 cases with a positivity rate of 6.42 percent. On Sunday, it saw 1,485 cases and no death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 4.89 percent.

