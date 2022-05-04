NMC, DCI issues public notice advising aspirants to avoid travelling to Pakistan

The National Medical Commission and the Dental Council of India have issued a public notice on Tuesday, advising medical students to avoid travelling to Pakistan for pursuing any medical education.

"All concerned are advised not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing Medical /Dental education. Any Indian National/ Overseas Citizen of India who intends to take admission in MBBS /BDS or equivalent Medical/ Dental course in any medical Dental College of Pakistan shall not be eligible for appearing in Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE)/ Screening Test or seeking employment in India on the basis of educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan except those who have joined Pakistan degree colleges institutions before December 2018 or later after obtaining a security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) till date," read the issued public notice.

"However, migrants and their children whoever acquired medical degree or higher education in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would continue to be eligible for appearing in FMGE/National Exit Test (NEXT) or seeking employment in India after obtaining a security clearance from the MHA," it read further. (ANI)

