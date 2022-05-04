10 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Odisha recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the health department said.

There are 92 active cases in the state at present with eight more patients recovering in the last 24 hours, it said.

The positivity rate was 0.06 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 17,628 samples, it said.

The toll remained at 9,126 with no new deaths reported, it added.

So far, the state reported 12,88,085 cases.

