Beijing to cut quarantine times for overseas arrivals - CCTV

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 04-05-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 16:14 IST
Beijing will cut the time that people have to stay in quarantine facilities when they arrive in the city from overseas to 10 days, a city official said on Wednesday, according to state media.

Such people currently have to stay in a quarantine facility in the capital for at least 14 days. They will still need to isolate at home for seven days after quarantine, the official said.

Quarantine times for close contacts of positive cases will also be reduced, the official told a press conference, according to the report from state broadcaster CCTV.

