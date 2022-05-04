Health News Roundup: Regeneron quarterly profit drops as COVID antibody sales hit; Abortion-rights protesters rally in U.S., spurred by draft Supreme Court opinion and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Regeneron quarterly profit drops as COVID antibody sales hit

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported a 13% fall in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, as sales of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail were hit by the U.S. health regulator's decision to limit its use. The company recorded no sales from the pill in the United States for the quarter, as was expected. Regeneron warned about it in February after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended its authorization on the drug due to its lack of effectiveness against the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Abortion-rights protesters rally in U.S., spurred by draft Supreme Court opinion

Protesters rallied under the slogan "off our bodies" in cities across the United States on Tuesday, demanding abortion rights be protected after the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Thousands of people turned out for an abortion-rights rally in New York City, one of the largest demonstrations as Americans awoke to political and social upheaval, months before voters go to the polls in congressional midterm elections.

Fresenius warns of bigger Ukraine war impact after Q1 profit beat

German healthcare group Fresenius's first-quarter profit exceeded market expectations on Wednesday, driven by growth in its generic infusion drugs unit in emerging markets. However, the group warned cost inflation and supply chain disruptions were likely to increase this year, fuelled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Beijing steps up COVID curbs as virus spreads in China

Beijing shut scores of metro stations and bus routes and extended COVID-19 curbs on many public venues on Wednesday, focusing efforts to avoid the fate of Shanghai, where millions have been under strict lockdown for more than a month. The central city of Zhengzhou earlier also announced restrictions, joining dozens of big population centers under some form of lockdown as China seeks to eliminate a virus believed to have first emerged in Wuhan city in late 2019.

Opioid distributors reach $518 million settlement with Washington state

Washington has reached a $518 million settlement with drug distributors McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp and Cardinal Health Inc, ending a months-long trial over the companies' alleged role in fueling the opioid epidemic in the state. McKesson will pay $197 million, while AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal will each contribute $160.5 million to the settlement.

Moderna sees higher COVID vaccine sales in the second half of 2022

Moderna Inc on Wednesday reported $6 billion in first-quarter revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine that breezed past estimates and said it expects vaccine sales to be higher in the second half of the year than in the first. The company's shares rose 6.8% to $156.46 before the opening bell. The results eased some worries about vaccine sales this year as an increasing number of people globally receive a complete vaccination course.

CVS Health raises annual profit view after first-qtr beat; shares rise

CVS Health Corp beat estimates for first-quarter results on Wednesday, helped by strong performance in its retail store operations and insurance unit, encouraging the company to raise its annual adjusted profit forecast, sending its shares up about 2%.

Pharmacy chains like CVS have benefited from the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and tests during the pandemic. However, in February, the company said it expected a big decline in COVID-19 vaccination and testing administered at its stores this year.

Oklahoma governor signs ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, effective immediately

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill on Tuesday that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, immediately outlawing almost all abortions in the state. The law, passed by the Republican-led legislature, relies on private citizens to sue providers or anyone who "aids or abets" an abortion after six weeks to be enforced. It is modeled after a Texas law that has withstood legal challenges since it took effect in that state in September.

VP Harris calls Supreme Court threat to Roe v. Wade 'assault on freedom'

Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday that the potential Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade represents an attack on women and lashed out at Republicans for "weaponizing" the issue, offering a first glimpse of how the White House might use the battle for abortion rights to energize voters in the upcoming midterm elections. "If the court overturns Roe v. Wade, it will be a direct assault on freedom," Harris, a Democrat, told attendees at a gala hosted by Emily's List, an organization which works to get abortion-rights Democrats elected to office.

