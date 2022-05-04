Left Menu

Coronavirus: 188 new cases in Maha, no death; active tally 1,049

The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.11 per cent.It said that 20,168 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests conducted in the state to 8,02,70,696.Maharashtras coronavirus figures are as follows Positive cases 78,78,363 new cases 188 fatalities 1,47,845 active cases 1,049 tests conducted so far 8,02,70,696.

Coronavirus: 188 new cases in Maha, no death; active tally 1,049
Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 188 fresh coronavirus positive cases, but did not report any fatality linked to the infection, the health department said.

With fresh cases, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 78,78,363, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,845.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 182 cases and one fatality. Mumbai reported 117 fresh cases of the infection during the day. There are 1,049 active cases in the state, but Sangli, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Beed, Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Amravati, Akola, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia district do not have any active case.

The state's COVID-19 fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent.

The health department said that 166 patients recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recovery count to 77,29,469. The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.11 per cent.

It said that 20,168 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests conducted in the state to 8,02,70,696.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases: 78,78,363; new cases: 188; fatalities: 1,47,845; active cases: 1,049; tests conducted so far: 8,02,70,696. PTI PR NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

