J-K reports one fresh Covid case in a day

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-05-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 19:17 IST
Jammu and Kashmir reported one new Covid case on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the Union Territory to 4,54,073, officials said.

The lone case was reported from the Jammu district, they said. Jammu and Kashmir has 59 active cases of the viral disease while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,263, the officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the Union Territory stands at 4,751 as no fresh fatality was reported.

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis commonly known as black fungus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

