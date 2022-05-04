Left Menu

Dehradun school declared micro-containment zone as 16 students test positive for Covid

Dehraduns Welham Girls School was declared a micro-containment zone on Wednesday as 16 students tested positive for COVID-19. Six of these students tested positive on Tuesday and the rest over the past one week, Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said. It was converted into a micro-containment zone at the recommendation of Dehraduns chief medical officer, officials said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 04-05-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 19:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Dehradun's Welham Girls' School was declared a micro-containment zone on Wednesday as 16 students tested positive for COVID-19. ''Six of these students tested positive on Tuesday and the rest over the past one week,'' Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said. The girls who have contracted the viral infection have been kept in isolation in a Covid cell built inside the school premises, he said. Welham Girls' School is a famous residential school in Panchpuri colony of Dalanwala, Dehradun. It was converted into a micro-containment zone at the recommendation of Dehradun's chief medical officer, officials said. On Wednesday, Uttarakhand reported 23 new Covid cases, with Dehradun alone accounting for 14 of them. Covid infections had dropped to single digit in the state in recent months.

