COVID Americas cases up, NAmerica for 5th week -PAHO
Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 20:39 IST
COVID-19 cases in the Americas increased by 12.7% last week from the prior week, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday, as infections continued to rise in Central and North America.
According to PAHO, cases were up for the fifth consecutive week in North America, rising 19.5%. That was driven by a 27.1% increase in the United States as new infections declined in Canada and Mexico.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pan American Health Organization
- PAHO
- North America
- Americas
- Canada
- United
- Mexico
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cuba says U.S. planning to exclude it from Summit of the Americas
Cuba says U.S. planning to exclude it from Summit of the Americas
J-K: Encounter underway in Pulwama's Pahoo, 3 LeT terrorists trapped
COVID Americas cases up, N. American cases up for 5th week -PAHO
COVID Americas cases up, N. American cases up for 5th week -PAHO