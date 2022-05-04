Covid: One death, 63 new cases in Rajasthan

A COVID-19 patient died in Jaipur on Wednesday, taking the death toll from corona infection to 9,553 in Rajasthan, according to an official report.

At the same time, 63 new persons were tested positive for the coronavirus in the state, it said.

Of the 63 fresh cases, 48 are from Jaipur, 7 in Dholpur, 2 in Alwar and Udaipur each, one each in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jodhpur and Sikar.

So far, a total of 12,83,888 persons have been tested positive, while 12,73,867 patients have recovered. The number of active cases is 468, the report said.

