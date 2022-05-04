Charak Shapath row: TN govt reinstates Dean

The Dean of Madurai Medical College A Rathnavel, shunted out and placed on wait-list after a controversy over the college students taking the Maharishi Charak Shapath in English, as against the Hippocratic oath, is back in the post.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday informed the Assembly that the decision to reinstate the Dean was taken following Chief Minister M K Stalin's intervention. ''The Chief Minister felt that the Dean's good work during the COVID-19 pandemic should be taken into account and also he has expressed regret over the incident,'' the Minister said.

Further, it would be ensured that there would be no deviation in the practice of taking the Hippocratic oath in Tamil Nadu, he said.

Rathnavel was transferred and kept on wait-list on Sunday after a controversy erupted over the first-year students taking the English translation of (Sanskrit) Maharishi Charak Shapath. The Dean had pleaded innocence.

Rathnavel, the Minister said, met him this morning and expressed regret over the ''mistake.'' ''He had said such incident would not happen again,'' the Minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)