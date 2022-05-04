Left Menu

TN logs 37 new COVID-19 infections, zero fatalities

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-05-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 21:56 IST
TN logs 37 new COVID-19 infections, zero fatalities
  • Country:
  • India

Seven districts, including Chennai, accounted for 37 new COVID-19 infections in Tamil Nadu, pushing the overall caseload to 34,54,095.

Among those tested positive include 24 men and 13 women, the health department said on Wednesday.

The death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities getting reported in the last 24 hours.

The recoveries increased to 34,15,603 with 58 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 467 active infections, the medical bulletin said.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new coronavirus cases with 23, Chengalpet six, Kancheepuram three, Tiruvallur two, while Ranipet, Thanjavur and Tirupathur recorded one case each.

The state capital leads among districts with 313 active infections and 7,51,826 cases, overall.

A total of 15,830 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 6,62,32,074, the bulletin said. PTI VIJ VIJ KH HDA HDA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022