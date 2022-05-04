Left Menu

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 189.60 cr

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 22:40 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 189.60 (1,89,60,56,429) crores on Wednesday as per provisional reports by 7 pm, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. More than 12 lakh (12,04,711) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today, the Ministry said.

A total of 1,04,05,433 first doses and 10,02,00,036 second doses have been administered to the health care workers so far. In the age group of 12-14 years, 2,96,63,114 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to adolescents while 83,39,269 second doses of the vaccine have been administered so far.

In the age group of 15-18 years, 5,85,81,269 first doses of the vaccine have been administered while 4,27,48,355 second doses of the vaccine have been administered to the youth. As per the Ministry, the age group of 18-44 years have been jabbed with 55,59,06,839 first dose of the vaccine and 47,99,23,015 second dose of the vaccine.

While the elderly over 60 years have been administered with 12,68,95,423 first doses of the vaccine and 11,73,88,137 second doses of the vaccine, as many as 1,53,28,424 precaution doses have been administered. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

