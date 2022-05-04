31 new COVID-19 cases in Bengal

West Bengal on Wednesday recorded 31 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 20,18,405, the health department said in its bulletin. The toll remained unchanged at 21, 202 as no fresh death due to the disease was reported from any part of the state. As many as 32 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 19,96,792, the bulletin said.

Bengal currently has 411 active cases.

As many as 25,085,362 clinical examinations have been done in Bengal so far, including 6,199 since Tuesday, the bulletin added.

