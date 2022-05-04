Left Menu

31 new COVID-19 cases in Bengal

West Bengal on Wednesday recorded 31 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 20,18,405, the health department said in its bulletin. As many as 32 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 19,96,792, the bulletin said.Bengal currently has 411 active cases.As many as 25,085,362 clinical examinations have been done in Bengal so far, including 6,199 since Tuesday, the bulletin added.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-05-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 22:43 IST
31 new COVID-19 cases in Bengal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal on Wednesday recorded 31 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 20,18,405, the health department said in its bulletin. The toll remained unchanged at 21, 202 as no fresh death due to the disease was reported from any part of the state. As many as 32 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 19,96,792, the bulletin said.

Bengal currently has 411 active cases.

As many as 25,085,362 clinical examinations have been done in Bengal so far, including 6,199 since Tuesday, the bulletin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022