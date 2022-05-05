Mexico foreign minister takes PCR test after meeting U.S.' Blinken, who tested positive for COVID-19

Mexico Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Wednesday said he had taken a PCR test after meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.

Ebrard said in a tweet he would update with his test results. Blinken was experiencing mild symptoms Wednesday, the State Department reported.

