Health News Roundup: Abortion pill provider sees spike in U.S. interest after SCOTUS leak; Explainer-Can pill prescriptions overcome U.S. state abortion bans? and more

Abortion pill provider sees spike in U.S. interest after SCOTUS leak

A provider of prescription pills that are used to terminate a pregnancy at home has seen a spike in interest from U.S. women this week, following news that the Supreme Court would likely reverse a landmark 1973 decision ensuring abortion rights nationwide, nonprofit Aid Access said on Wednesday. The court confirmed that a draft opinion signaling a reversal of the Roe v. Wade ruling, published late on Monday by the news site Politico, was authentic. The court said it did not represent the justices' final decision, due by the end of June.

Explainer-Can pill prescriptions overcome U.S. state abortion bans?

If the U.S. Supreme Court reverses its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing abortion rights nationwide, demand for abortion pills, which can be prescribed through online telemedicine visits, will likely rise. Conservative states have already rushed to restrict the practice, and if Roe falls, they will be able to ban it altogether, experts say. WHAT IS A MEDICATION ABORTION?

COVID Americas cases up, N. American cases up for 5th week -PAHO

COVID-19 cases in the Americas increased by 12.7% last week from the prior week, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday, as infections continued to rise in Central and North America. The Americas reported more than 616,000 new cases last week, while the death toll was down by less than 1% in the same comparison to 4,200, the organization said.

Factbox-Abortion in America if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Here's what getting an abortion in America could look like if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. The first restrictions would take effect in 13 states with so-called trigger laws https://www.guttmacher.org/state-policy/explore/abortion-policy-absence-roe# to be enacted if the ruling was ever overturned. The states are Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion-rights advocacy research group.

Novavax files for authorization of COVID-19 shot among adolescents in Britain

Novavax Inc said on Wednesday it had filed an application with Britain's drugs regulator for the authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine among adolescents aged 12 and older. Britain had in February cleared the two-dose vaccine, Nuvaxovid, for use in adults amid a spike in cases fueled by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

U.S. eyes emergency contraception grants if top court cuts abortion rights

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration was looking at grants to help fund expanding access to emergency contraception as a possible response if the Supreme Court overturns a 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday. "What we have done to date ... where we have seen restrictions ... is created for example the dire need grant awards, which provide funding to expand access to emergency contraception," Psaki told reporters in a press briefing.

Donations to U.S. abortion rights groups, clinics surge after Supreme Court leak

Donations have flooded into abortion clinics and abortion-rights advocacy groups since the leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft ruling that showed the justices appeared poised to overturn the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision. The draft ruling, which was published by Politico on Monday evening, sparked a frenzy of giving by Americans to abortion clinics, groups that help individuals pay for abortions, and organizations seeking to preserve abortion access.

China reports 5,113 new COVID cases on May 4 vs 5,498 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 5,113 new coronavirus cases on May 4, of which 373 were symptomatic and 4,740 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. That compares with 5,498 new cases a day earlier, consisting of 362 symptomatic and 5,136 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Abortion-rights protesters rally in U.S., spurred by draft Supreme Court opinion

Protesters rallied under the slogan "off our bodies" in cities across the United States on Tuesday, demanding abortion rights be protected after the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Thousands of people turned out for an abortion-rights rally in New York City, one of the largest demonstrations as Americans awoke to political and social upheaval, months before voters go to the polls in congressional midterm elections.

Omicron as severe as previous COVID variants, large study finds

The Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus is intrinsically as severe as previous variants, unlike assumptions made in previous studies that it was more transmissible but less severe, a large study in the United States has found. "We found that the risks of hospitalization and mortality were nearly identical between periods," said four scientists who conducted the study based on records of 130,000 COVID-19 patients, referring to times in the past two years when different variants were dominant across the world.

