Third Ebola case confirmed in northwest Congo, WHO says

Health authorities have confirmed a third Ebola case in the city of Mbandaka in the northwest Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

The 48-year-old man is a high-risk contact of the first patient, who died on April 21, said the WHO on Twitter. The current outbreak is Congo's 14th in the history of hemorrhagic fever.

Health workers started Ebola vaccinations last week in Mbandaka, the capital of Congo's Equateur province. Responders have identified 444 contacts of the confirmed cases and are monitoring their health, the WHO said.

