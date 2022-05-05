Left Menu

Third Ebola case confirmed in northwest Congo, WHO says

Health authorities have confirmed a third Ebola case in the city of Mbandaka in northwest Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday. The 48-year-old man is a high-risk contact of the first patient, who died on April 21, said the WHO on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 13:39 IST
Third Ebola case confirmed in northwest Congo, WHO says
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

Health authorities have confirmed a third Ebola case in the city of Mbandaka in the northwest Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

The 48-year-old man is a high-risk contact of the first patient, who died on April 21, said the WHO on Twitter. The current outbreak is Congo's 14th in the history of hemorrhagic fever.

Health workers started Ebola vaccinations last week in Mbandaka, the capital of Congo's Equateur province. Responders have identified 444 contacts of the confirmed cases and are monitoring their health, the WHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022