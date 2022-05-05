Chennai Hospital Makes Ankle Surgery a Day Care Procedure Using the Latest Technology Nanoscope - Arthroscopy System

First of its Kind procedure performed at Rela Hospital for a young man for Ankle Ligament Repair Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire Rela Hospital, a Multi-Speciality Quaternary Care Hospital at Chromepet, Chennai has performed an ankle ligament repair using the latest and most advanced needle arthroscopy system - ''The Nanoscope'' from Germany. This is the first of its kind procedure performed on a young sports enthusiast who had an ankle ligament tear. This novel scarless procedure led by Senior Arthroscopy Surgeon & Sports Medicine Specialist Dr Rufus Vasanth Raj was performed in less than one hour, and the patient was discharged on the same day.

Mr Shankar, a badminton enthusiast from Chennai, sustained a twisting injury (forced inversion of the foot in plantar flexion) following a fall from the stairs at his workplace in last week of April 2022. He was rushed into Rela Hospital ER Unit where his condition was diagnosed as an ankle ligament sprain. The Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine Team headed by Dr Rufus Vasanth Raj clinically examined him and diagnosed a complete tear of the Anterior Talofibular Ligament (ATFL), which was confirmed by an MRI scan. The patient had Grade 3 tears (Complete tears) in the ankle joint with difficulty in weight-bearing resulting in permanent disability with chances of future arthritis.

The Doctors decided to use the Nanoscope the next generation needle arthroscopy for the patient as the general conventional Arthroscopy system has a 4mm or 2.7mm scope, which is difficult to access such a small joint surrounded by tendons, blood vessels and nerves making the surgical intervention very complicated. The patient was anesthetized, and the doctors began the next generation of needle arthroscopy which has a 1.9mm scope with a chip-on-tip image sensor technology through which 2 to 3 small pinholes with no blood loss were made in the patient’s ankle which allowed easy access to enter small joints like ankle and the torn ligament was repaired by the doctors which allowed the patient to get discharged on the same day with a speedy recovery overall. Dr Rufus Vasanth Raj, Head of Arthroscopy & Sports Medicine, Rela Hospital said, ''The Nanoscopy system is the future of Arthroscopy, and it is a minimally invasive, scarless surgery with no need for sutures and it allows the surgeon to enter all the joints with ease and perform procedures. It might replace the need for MRI scans in future, as Nanoscopy, being a 1.9mm needle system, allows to perform diagnostic Arthroscopy under local anesthesia in the outpatient department. It can also aid in Stem Cell Therapy which can be simultaneously visualized by both the doctor and the patient.'' ''We’ve always been forthcoming in adapting and enabling any advancement in healthcare tech, as we definitely see the value it can aid to patient recovery. This Nanoscope is one such tech. In the days to come, many procedures can be made as day care procedures making it less stressful for patients and also get them to return to their home the same day. That really aids quicker recovery,'' said Dr Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, CEO, Rela Hospitals.

About Rela Hospital Rela Hospital, an International Medical facility, is a quaternary care hospital dedicated to fostering and responding to the needs of a diverse patient population. The hospital provides high-quality healthcare with state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities and experienced, caring medical professionals.

RIMC is designed to provide multi-specialty care with a special focus on multi-organ transplantation and critically ill patients. In addition to quaternary care in all specialties, the hospital is committed to providing day-to-day “primary and secondary care” to patients. RIMC is a multi-super specialty hospital in a sprawling landscape of 36 acres located in Chrompet, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.

• The facility, with 450 beds inclusive of 130 critical-care beds, 14 operating rooms, and sophisticated reference laboratories and radiology services, is conveniently located close to the road, rail, and air transport.

• RIMC is led and managed by world-renowned doctors who are committed to healthcare.

• RIMC offers a wide spectrum of clinical care, education, and research. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Dr Rufus Vasanth Raj, Head of Arthroscopy & Sports Medicine, Rela Hospital with Mr. Shankar, a sports enthusiast from Chennai who had undergone ankle ligament tear surgery at Rela Hospital using the latest and most advanced needle arthroscopy system - ''The Nanoscope'' PWR PWR

