Pope uses a wheelchair in public for the first time since recent knee pain began

Pope Francis used a wheelchair in public on Thursday for the first time since a new flare-up of pain in his knee has limited his ability to walk.

At an audience for a group of nuns, Francis was wheeled to his seat on the stage. Since the latest flare-up the past two months, he had been able to walk some 10 meters (yards) from the side entrance of the stage to his seat at the center, albeit with help from aides.

