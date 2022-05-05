Left Menu

Africa CDC urges COVID-19 vaccine buyers to order from S.Africa's Aspen

05-05-2022
Africa CDC urges COVID-19 vaccine buyers to order from S.Africa's Aspen
Africa's top public health body urged all those purchasing COVID-19 vaccines for the continent to place orders with South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare , saying the market was key to developing vaccine manufacturing on the continent.

The Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said it was doing everything it could behind the scenes to prevent a situation where Aspen closes its facility due to a lack of orders.

