Russian negotiator accuses Kyiv of 'rolling back' on agreements -TASS
Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 15:34 IST
A Russian lawmaker taking part in talks with Ukraine said negotiations were difficult and accused representatives from Kyiv of "rolling back" on existing agreements, the TASS news agency reported on Thursday.
"I am one of the four negotiators from the Russian side, however, it is difficult to negotiate. Ukrainian counterparts come to an agreement, and then roll back", TASS cited negotiator Leonid Slutsky as saying.
