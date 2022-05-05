Left Menu

Russian negotiator accuses Kyiv of 'rolling back' on agreements -TASS

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 15:34 IST
Leonid Slutsky Image Credit: Wikipedia

A Russian lawmaker taking part in talks with Ukraine said negotiations were difficult and accused representatives from Kyiv of "rolling back" on existing agreements, the TASS news agency reported on Thursday.

"I am one of the four negotiators from the Russian side, however, it is difficult to negotiate. Ukrainian counterparts come to an agreement, and then roll back", TASS cited negotiator Leonid Slutsky as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

