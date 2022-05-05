Left Menu

Over 51,000 Indians born in 170 countries in 2020; 10,817 died abroad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 16:31 IST
Over 51,000 Indians born in 170 countries in 2020; 10,817 died abroad
  • Country:
  • India

Over 51,000 Indian children were born in 170 foreign countries in 2020, maximum in United Arab Emirates (UAE), while about 10,817 Indians died abroad in that year, according to data prepared by the Registrar General of India (RGI).

The births and deaths of Indian citizens in foreign lands in 2020 was registered in Indian missions and posts abroad under the Citizenship Act, 1955, the RGI's report 'Vital Statistics of India based on the Civil Registration System' for 2020 said.

As many as 51,089 children were born in 170 countries of which 16,469 were born in UAE, and 6,074 were born in Saudi Arabia in 2020, the report said.

Among the other countries where these children were born include Kuwait (4,202 children), Qatar (3,936), Italy (2,352), Australia (2,316), Oman (2,177), Bahrain (1,567), Germany (1,400), and Singapore (1,358).

A total of 768 Indian children were born in Spain, 620 in South Africa, 578 in United Kingdom, 388 in Sweden, 156 in Zambia, 37 in the United States, and four in Pakistan.

Of 10,817 Indians who died abroad, 3,754 died in Saudi Arabia, 2,454 in UAE, 1,279 in Kuwait, 630 in Oman, 386 in Qatar, 312 in Bahrain, 254 in the US, 216 in Italy, 166 in Singapore, 19 in the UK, and six in Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022