45 pc people who died in 2020 didn't receive any medical care: Govt data

A whopping 45 per cent of the total 82 lakh people who died in India in 2020 did not get any medical attention at the time of death and just 1.3 per cent of the total registered fatalities during the year received medical care from a qualified professional, according to data prepared by the Registrar General of India (RGI).

However, the RGI's report 'Vital Statistics of India based on the Civil Registration System' for 2020 did not give the number of people who succumbed to COVID-19.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, in 2020, when COVID-19 was first reported in the country, 1.48 lakh people lost their lives due to the pandemic, which is substantially lower than 2021 when 3.32 lakh people died due to the disease.

''About 1.3 per cent of the total registered deaths during 2020 have received medical attention from qualified allopathic professionals and practitioners of other system together and 45 per cent of the deceased did not receive any medical attention at the time of death,'' the RGI's report said.

The proportion of people dying in the absence of medical attention in 2019 was 34.5 per cent.

As many as 28 per cent of the total registered deaths have occurred in institutions and is on a higher side than that of other places from where the deceased had received medical attention.

About 16.4 per cent of the registered deaths were reported under 'medical attention other than institutions'.

The RGI report said complete information on medical attention received by the deceased at the time of death has been received from 34 states and UTs. Two states -- Maharashtra and Sikkim -- have submitted only partial data and therefore their numbers have not been used while consolidating the data.

Referring to the infant deaths, the report said the share of registered infant deaths in rural areas is only 23.4 per cent while that of urban area is 76.6 per cent during the year.

''Non-registration of infant deaths in rural area is a cause of concern which may be due to non-reporting of infant deaths to the registrars especially in case of domiciliary events,'' it said.

