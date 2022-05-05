Left Menu

Walgreens reaches $683 mln opioid settlement with Florida

Walgreens did not admit to wrongdoing as part of the settlement. The nationwide opioid crisis has led to more than 500,000 overdose deaths in the last two decades, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Updated: 05-05-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 18:48 IST
Walgreens Boots Alliance said on Thursday it has reached a $683 million settlement with Florida to resolve claims that the pharmacy chain exacerbated an opioid epidemic in the state. The settlement includes $620 million to be paid to Florida over 18 years, plus $63 million for legal fees.

It ends a trial that began on April 11, after Walgreens decided not to join a combined $878 million settlement with four other healthcare companies. Walgreens did not admit to wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

The nationwide opioid crisis has led to more than 500,000 overdose deaths in the last two decades, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 3,300 lawsuits have been filed against drugmakers, distributors and pharmacies over the crisis, including claims they played down the risks of addiction and overdoses, and were lax is monitoring where pills ended up.

